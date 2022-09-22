Following Roger Federer's decision to retire after the Laver Cup 2022 tournament, all eyes will be at The O2 arena this weekend when Team Europe takes on Team World in a blockbuster clash. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and emotional tournament, here is a look at Day 1 (Friday, September 23) of the Laver Cup 2022 schedule, and the details of how to watch the tournament live in India, the UK, the US and Australia.

Laver Cup 2022 Day 1 schedule

Match No. Singles/Doubles Match Time 1 Singles Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock 5:00 PM IST 2 Singles Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman 5:00 PM IST 3 Singles Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur 11:00 PM IST 4 Doubles Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock & Frances Tiafoe 11:00 PM IST

How to watch Laver Cup 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Laver Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all the clashes on the official social media handles of the Laver Cup.

"I'm super excited to have them on our team... and not having to play against them on my last match."@rogerfederer can't wait to get out there one final time with Team Europe.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/FCcHLdJ6tQ — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

Laver Cup live streaming details

As for the Laver Cup live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Federer's last tournament in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Roger Federer's last tournament live can tune in to Eurosport, whose network will also provide the live stream. The afternoon session of the tournament will begin live at 12:30 PM BST, while the evening session will begin at 6:30 PM BST.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022 live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch Laver Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Tennis Channel. The afternoon session will begin at 7:30 AM ET, while the evening session will begin at 12:30 PM ET.

"Hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match."@RafaelNadal has one thing in mind when he takes to the doubles court with Roger Federer on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/ELnFeS3HR8 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

How to watch Federer's last tournament in Australia?

Meanwhile, fans in Australia can watch Roger Federer's last tournament on Stan Sport. The afternoon session will begin live at 9:30 PM AEST on Friday, September 23, while the evening session will begin at 3:30 AM AEST on Saturday, September 24.

Laver Cup 2022 teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Bjorn Borg (captain)

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, John McEnroe (captain)