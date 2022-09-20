Quick links:
Image: Twitter@LaverCup
After announcing his decision to hang up his boots from the sport that has established him as one of the most famous sportspersons in the world, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer returned to the tennis court for his last dance. The Swiss Maestro is all set to play his last competitive tournament at the Laver Cup, where he would be a part of a Team Europe side that would face Team World, beginning September 23.
Laver Cup's official Twitter handle released a few images of Roger Federer hitting the practice court ahead of the tournament later this week. The eight-time Wimbledon champion could be seen practising alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, with legend Bjorn Borg also giving the duo company. The Swiss Maestro would be a part of an all-star team that also includes 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and former world number one Andy Murray, among others.
Friday, September 23: Match 1 (singles) followed by Match 2 (singles), beginning at 5:30 PM IST
Friday, September 23: Match 3 (singles) followed by Match 4 (doubles), beginning at 11:30 PM IST
Saturday, September 24: Match 5 (singles) followed by Match 6 (singles), beginning at 5:30 PM IST
Saturday, September 24: Match 7 (singles) followed by Match 8 (doubles), beginning at 11:30 PM IST
Sunday, September 25: Match 9 (doubles) followed by Match 10 (singles), beginning at 4:30 PM IST
Sunday, September 25: Match 11 (singles) followed by Match 12 (singles) and a potential Match 13 (doubles) decider, beginning at 8:30 PM IST
As for Roger Federer's decision to retire, an excerpt of his statement is mentioned below:
"The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."