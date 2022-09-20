After announcing his decision to hang up his boots from the sport that has established him as one of the most famous sportspersons in the world, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer returned to the tennis court for his last dance. The Swiss Maestro is all set to play his last competitive tournament at the Laver Cup, where he would be a part of a Team Europe side that would face Team World, beginning September 23.

Roger Federer practices ahead of Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup's official Twitter handle released a few images of Roger Federer hitting the practice court ahead of the tournament later this week. The eight-time Wimbledon champion could be seen practising alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, with legend Bjorn Borg also giving the duo company. The Swiss Maestro would be a part of an all-star team that also includes 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and former world number one Andy Murray, among others.

Team Europe hits the practice court with a special trio: Roger, Stefanos and Bjorn.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/axVcl1w2fi — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court ...



... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. pic.twitter.com/jp1a9VLsBG — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2022

Laver Cup 2022 schedule

Friday, September 23: Match 1 (singles) followed by Match 2 (singles), beginning at 5:30 PM IST

Friday, September 23: Match 3 (singles) followed by Match 4 (doubles), beginning at 11:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 24: Match 5 (singles) followed by Match 6 (singles), beginning at 5:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 24: Match 7 (singles) followed by Match 8 (doubles), beginning at 11:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 25: Match 9 (doubles) followed by Match 10 (singles), beginning at 4:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 25: Match 11 (singles) followed by Match 12 (singles) and a potential Match 13 (doubles) decider, beginning at 8:30 PM IST

Roger Federer announces retirement

As for Roger Federer's decision to retire, an excerpt of his statement is mentioned below: