The day is finally here when Roger Federer is all set to bid goodbye to tennis after playing his final game in the Laver Cup 2022 tournament. The former World No. 1 had announced his retirement from tennis with Laver Cup being his last tournament.

The Swiss maestro will only play one match where he will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles encounter on Friday. Ahead of the farewell match, the 20-time Grand Slam champion shared a video on his Twitter handle where he is seen warming up with a game of table tennis ahead of the 'final bow'.

Laver Cup 2022: Federer exchanges tennis racket for table tennis

With the time to bid final goodbye approaching fast, the 41-year-old on Thursday evening shared a picture with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic by his side, captioning the image, 'Heading to dinner with some friends'.

However, even before heading out for dinner, the other three men from the 'Big-4', Federer shared a video of himself playing table tennis not in normal clothes but in his tuxedo. 'Just a quick warmup before the gala', read the caption.

just a quick warmup before the gala 🏓 pic.twitter.com/U4udl8hKV4 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to retiring Federer, asserting that he looks forward to competing with the Swiss ace for one final time. “I think as everybody said, this is probably the most special moment that I guess we all individually and collectively experienced or will experience," the Wimbledon champion was quoted as saying.

He further added, "Most of us have watched and admired Roger's success and achievements before coming on the Tour. Some later, some earlier. But we will do our best to contribute to the team and good performance, but at the same time marvel and celebrate his career, because he deserves it in a great way.”

Roger Federer retirement: 'Big-4' practice together ahead of Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is the only tournament where the 'Big-4' of men's tennis (Federer, Murray, Nadal and Djokovic) have played together on the same team. Before the tournament gets underway on Friday, Federer and Rafael Nadal took on Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a practice game. The practice session was open for the public to witness all four sharing the court at the same time.

Coming to the Day 1 schedule of The Laver Cup 2022, the event will kick off with Team Europe's Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman respectively in the singles category. Andy Murray will face Team World's Alex de Minaur, while the main event will be Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles.