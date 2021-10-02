Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi Reflect On Their Historic Wimbledon Win To Arnab Goswami

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, India's magic tennis duo Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi shared their untold story. Speaking on the 'Nation Wants to Know', Leander Paes said that he knew they could win Wimbledon the moment he met Mahesh.

The tennis legend duo won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 1999. At the 1999 French open, the pair defeated the Croatian-American pair Goran Ivanisevic and Jeff Tarango in the final to become the first Indian pair to win a Grand Slam championship.

"From the minute I met Mahesh in Colomo in 1983, I felt the magic that both of us could win Wimbledon and be number 1 in the world," Leander Paes said while revisiting the time when he met Mahesh. "Our brotherhood has stood the test of time, we have seen best of time, we have seen worst to time," he said.

On reassessing their Wimbledon, Leander Paes recalled the magical look on Mahesh's face after winning the prestigious tournament. "As soon as we won Wimbledon, I looked at Mahesh and he had his face in his towel. When I looked away, then he looked at me. Communication is the essence of life," he said.

The duo regretted that they didn't talk more and show love for each other on the face.

"There were some conversations left open that we could not complete in the 90s. You look at me today, there are lot more thoughts in my head. When we get back to Mumbai, the offer for dinner is still open," Paes said.

"Both of us have pros and cons as human beings but we were getting along well together. The more I watch the show (ZEE5 docuseries on them), the more I understand," Bhupathi said.

However, Mahesh Bhupathi said, "the bond will remain strong forever, even if we don't meet or talk."

Recently, a docuseries was released on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on the ZEE5 platform which traces their incredible journey from their meteoric rise to shocking split.