Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi Reveal Journey From Regrets To Reunion To Arnab Goswami

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi explained the reason why they chose to act in a docuseries featuring the rift between them. Paes revealed that since they did not want to tell a 'candyfloss' 'sugar-coated' story, they chose to do a docuseries, BreakPoint, intending to put the blunt truth out to people.

Paes believes the docuseries helped him get his 'younger brother' back

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Leander Paes revealed that the docuseries helped in the healing process as the series helped him get his 'younger brother' back. Paes added that even though they never really separated, they have far more conversations now than they had before. Paes also added that at times, he wished he just picked up the phone and dialled Mahesh Bhupathi as doing so would have avoided creating the rift between the two. Similarly, Bhupathi said that he could have given Paes a hug to showcase their love for each other.

#LeeHeshBreakPoint | 'We did not have malice towards each other. We have been true to each other & are honest with each other. This is the most emotional interview after Break Point': @Leander Paes speaks to Arnab Goswami @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/alj9mEDSDY — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2021

Leander Paes partnered alongside Mahesh Bhupathi 'out of will'

While speaking to Arnab, Leander Paes revealed the reason for him wanting to partner with Mahesh Bhupathi in the first place. Paes said, "The reason I started playing with Mahesh is because I really like him as a guy. He is very different than me. I am different than him. We have different perspectives on things, but there is some magic that we have." Paes went on to add that he played alongside Bhupathi out of his own will despite there being various speculations suggesting that he was unhappy sacrificing his singles career. Paes added that he does not believe that Mahesh owes him anything other than respect. However, he did admit that his singles ranking could have been better had he not teamed up with Mahesh and instead, shifted focus to himself.

Having said that, Paes said that he wanted to win glory with Mahesh and put India on the winning map. Together, the duo held the record for the best Davis Cup winning streak (24), a run that began in 1997 and went on until 2010.

Bhupathi was upset Paes did not call him when he was injured

In a key part of the docuseries, Mahesh Bhupathi reveals that he was upset with Leander Paes because the latter was not present with him when he underwent a shoulder injury. While addressing this topic during the interview, Paes responded to it, saying that he actually sent his coach Sanjay to live with Mahesh to help him cope with rehab. Paes then travelled alone for the tour because he believed catering to Mahesh's health was more important.

#LeeHeshBreakPoint | 'I asked Sanjay Singh to not travel with me on tour and go live with Mahesh in New York to help him recover. I gave up my coach & trainer to send him to Mahesh. He needed the help at that time': @Leander Paes & @Maheshbhupathi speak to Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/WW0kahT1Uw — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2021

However, Mahesh said that he did not understand Leander completely at that moment because of the emotional turmoil he was undergoing during the time of injury. Mahesh was worried about who he would partner with, as Paes was the only person he had partnered alongside all his life. Mahesh added that this was one of the reasons that triggered the split between them.

Leander Paes opens up on what created the rift

During the conversation with Arnab Goswami, both Paes and Bhupathi suggested that the duo had the utmost love and respect for each other even in hard times, and the rift only began because of their coaches. One example that Mahesh gave was the incident when Paes' coach, Sanjay Singh, claimed that Mahesh snubbed Paes to play with Max Mirnyi. Mahesh added that such things 'literally did not happen' as he played with Jan-Michael Gambill and not Mirnyi. However, he added that Sanjay might have told Leander that he played with Miryni, thereby creating confusion between the pair.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes suggest they could reunite

After a long period of rifts, Mahesh Bhupathi joked that he and Leander Paes could reunite to play at Wimbledon. Mahesh said that they could potentially 'arm twist' Wimbledon into permitting them to play the over 45 category. Paes seconded Mahesh's suggestion, stating that they could potentially play in the legends match of Wimbledon.

#LeeHeshBreakPoint | 'I think it is fantastic. We both have won our regular titles there. To do it in the Seniors, would be amazing': @Leander responds to @Maheshbhupathi's Wimbledon offer pic.twitter.com/7zJgfhs1J2 — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2021

