Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi To Make A Comeback On Court? Here's How It Can Happen

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes recently released a docuseries named 'Break Point' about their time together, their regrets, their breakup, and all that happened between them. The duo was interviewed by Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday regarding the series and their time together.

Arnab asked Paes and Bhupathi about a possible comeback to the tennis world as they owe it to the country and to their fans after an abrupt breakup when their magic was bringing India so much glory. Bhupathi replied by saying:

"Well, I think we are going to have to arm-twist Wimbledon after this show comes out to see if they will be open to inviting us for the over 45s and if they do then first things first we've got to get on the practice court and put in some time so that we don't look fools when we go play."

We would play if we get the opportunity in the senior arena

Paes then added to what Bhupathi said, claiming that he would love to play and that they even talked and agreed on the prospect of it.

I think that's fantastic. I've won a junior title there, we both have won regular titles there in the doubles and the mixed so to do it in the seniors now would be amazing. We spoke about it a couple of weeks ago and we both had agreed that if Wimbledon gives the oppurtunity to play in the legends there we would go and play and that would be a lot of fun.

The duo that ruled the men's doubles in 1999

Paes and Bhupathi had already established themselves as top players in the 1990s – Paes with an Olympic medal in 1996 and Bhupathi with the first Grand Slam won by an Indian at the 1997 French Open.

But an all-Indian pair winning a major together and starting a season in a dominant fashion was unprecedented. They became the first pair to reach the finals of all Grand Slams in a calendar year, winning French Open and Wimbledon as top seeds.

They also won the 2001 French Open for their third Grand Slam title as a pair. So when the duo decided to part ways, it came as a huge shock to the tennis-loving Indians. With the ATP World Doubles Championships set to be held in the country later that year, it was considered to be a big blow for Indian Tennis.

