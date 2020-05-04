Leander Paes Impresses Fans By Making The Perfect Pasta At Home; Watch Video

The India lockdown due to coronavirus has disrupted the routine of Indian tennis players as they are forced to take a break from the sport and spend time at home during India lockdown. India's tennis legend Leander Paes, who was on the cusp of retiring from the sport, is also spending time at home and recently posted a video of playing tennis with the pan.

Leander Paes, who announced his retirement in December last year, had posted a message on Twitter in which he said that he would be playing only a few selected tournaments in the 2020 season. He had also thanked his fans and explained that it is they who have inspired him. In the post, Paes had asked fans to share their favourite 'Leander memories' over the years using the #OneLastRoar.

Leander Paes cooks pasta at home amid India lockdown

Following the 'Frying Pan challenge', Leander Paes posted a video on Monday in which he gave fans a glimpse of his cooking skills. The Indian tennis ace took to Instagram and posted a video in which he swapped a tennis racket for a chef's hat amidst the India lockdown. In the video, Paes can be seen cooking pasta and asking fans about their cooking plans for the day. He has even asked fans to tag him in the picture of the dish which they will cook and post. Here is Leander Paes post -

Leander Paes volley challenge to Mahesh Bhupathi during India lockdown

With no tennis action on the court, Leander Paes tagged his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi to perform the Leander Paes Volley Challenge at home. The Leander Paes volley challenge sees the player hitting the ball against the wall with a frying pan. Mahesh Bhupathi took up the Leander Paes volley challenge and posted a video of himself performing the task.

In his tweet, Mahesh Bhupathi wrote that he tried Leander Paes volley challenge by talking to the camera and simultaneously playing without looking at the ball, but he doesn’t have that kind of skill. So he decided to go down in size and attempted the challenge with a mini frying pan to make it challenging.

(PHOTO: LEANDER PAES / INSTAGRAM)