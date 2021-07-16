Leander Paes Opines 'it's Going To Be A While' Before India Wins Another Medal In Tennis

Ahead of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, India's tennis legend Leander Paes insisted that it would take the country a while before they win another Olympic medal in tennis. Paes was the last Indian to win an Olympic medal for India when he grabbed bronze at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. The duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have the best chance of winning a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Leander Paes says India may have to wait for another Olympic medal in tennis

Leander Paes insisted that the increasing competition in tennis would make it very difficult for India to win an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to The Week, Paes said that the competition in tennis had become more fierce over the years in both men's and women's tennis. As a result, players not only required good tennis technique but also greater fitness and mental strength. The Indian tennis legend added it took patience and "perseverance" in building a tennis champion.

Sania Mirza preparing to compete in Tokyo Olympics 2021

Sania Mirza is gearing up to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, following impressive performances at Wimbledon last month. Sania will partner with young tennis ace Ankita Raina in doubles, who is competing in her first-ever Olympics. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will mark Sania's fourth appearance at the marquee games.

Leander Paes to reunite with Mahesh Bhupathi

Leander Paes took the internet by storm last Sunday when he reminisced about his legendary partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi. The duo were popularly known as "LeeHesh" and are famous for winning the 1999 Wimbledon slam. It has now been revealed that Paes and Bhupathi will be seen in a web series together. The ZEE5 show will be directed by famous directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, who are directing together for the first time.

Paes revealed the news in a social media post which he captioned, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh."