Leander Paes Tells Arnab Goswami He 'wouldn't Be' Who He Is Without Mahesh Bhupathi

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes during an interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed his thoughts on his relationship with fellow tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi by saying that he wouldn’t be the same without his partnership with Bhupathi. Arnab Goswami was in a conversation with both the tennis stars, as the sports documentary about their relationship on and off the tennis court - Break Point - released on OTT platform Zee 5 on September 28. Break Point traces the journey of both the tennis legends from their rise together, to their split.

On being asked by Arnab if he thinks that Mahesh Bhupathi owed him something early on in his career, Leander Paes replied, “So I don’t think that anyone owes anyone anything, other than just respect and I also think that, as much as I gave to Mahesh, I think Mahesh gave to me as well. I wouldn’t be the man I am today, without this experience of the Indian express and without sharing 20 years with this young man. I think that you know at that point of time, I gave up my singles for the doubles things, I did feel like I started focussing on getting the world no. 1 in doubles, rather than taking my singles ranking to top 50 or top 30, wherever I could have gone."

Paes further added, "I think that was a conscious decision by me because I wanted to prove to India that we could be no. 1 in the world. I didn’t feel like if I was top 50 in the world in the singles or top 15 in the world in singles, whether that would make much of a difference, but I felt that from the minute I met Mahesh in Colombo in 1989 in February, I felt that both of us could win Wimbledon, both of us could be no. 1 in the world. And Arnab, at that point, as you know through your amazing career also, that there was no textbook to teach us how to achieve success. There was no textbook to teach us how to win Wimbledon. So, all we had was each other, so, I definitely take responsibility for the mistake, I have made.”

I take responsibility for the things that I could have done better: Leander Paes

“Watching this documentary series, I wish I had picked up the phone a few times, like after I won Wimbledon with Mahesh in 1999 and in the mixed doubles, I was playing the mixed double finals after the doubles final, and I expected Mahesh to be in the stadium watching me play. But neither of us even got to speak to each other after the double final, because we didn't even get to the Wimbledon ball after. And as the senior partner, and the elder brother, I feel like I should have picked up the phone and said hey let’s go for breakfast tomorrow morning,'' Paes said.

The Tennis legend went on to add, ''I take responsibility for the things that I could have done better. Because at the end of the day, to share your whole life with someone you love, or you care, or your respect you know. Our brotherhood has stood the test of time, Arnab. We have seen the best of times together, we have seen the worst of times together and we still stand here in an era when social media is projecting everyone’s best foot forward. We are still here telling you the raw and real, and that’s the courage that again both of us gave each other the confidence.”

Paes and Bhupathi won the Men's Doubles event, during the Wimbledon's Championship 1999. In conclusion of his answer, he mentioned the creators of the documentary series, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari along with the whole Zee 5 team, for bringing everyone together and providing the team with the confidence to tell the story raw.

Image: Republic World