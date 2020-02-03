Leander Paes To Play His Last ATP Tour Event In India This Week

With Veteran Tennis and Former World.1 doubles player, Leander Paes announcing his retirement on December 25, 2019, ATP announced that the Tata Open Maharastra will be his last ATP tour event this week. In a video that was posted on ATP's official Twitter handle, Leander Paes and a few other officials unveiled the 2020 edition for the ATP 250 tournament.

In the video, Paes is facilitated with a red coloured cap followed by a white coloured scarf that was put around his neck. The officials and Paes then went on to unveil the official trophies of the tournament after which they stood there for a few seconds in order to get pictures clicked by people of various media outlets.

One last hurrah

India's ace tennis player Leander Paes wished his fans on the occasion of Christmas from his official Twitter account. He thanked his parents for their guidance and support throughout his career. Paes dropped a bombshell by claiming that 2020 will be his last hurrah in professional tennis.

The 18-time grand slam winner's retirement prompted a lot of people to share their memories of what they remembered him as a player.

Every single interaction with Paes, he has been humble and gracious. His love for the game oozes as he speaks and his child like enthusiasm on and off court is infectious. We will definitely miss you on the tour @Leander but something tells me you will back for legends — AditiRF (@adi_singh18) December 25, 2019

During my school school days, @Leander & @vishy64theking were the two truly global icons of Indian individual sports. To play a physically demanding game till the age of 46 is awesome. Take a bow legend. Sir Leander Paes. #Legend #Tennis #Heroes https://t.co/AYbZK2l1me — Harish Menon (@MenonHc) December 25, 2019

Read: Women's Tennis 'never Been More Open' As Kenin Becomes Latest Slam Surprise

A guy who's done a lot for our Country in the field of Tennis, is out on for #OneLastRoar and I just am so proud of him. He has won my accolades and has continued to play at the highest level for nearly last three decades. All the best !!! #LeanderPaes #Paes https://t.co/xWNw3ui1v9 — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) December 25, 2019

The 46-year-old Leander Paes has won a total of 18 Grand Slam titles, which includes 8 doubles and 10 mixed doubles titles. Paes turned pro in 1991 and won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Paes has competed in every Olympics between 1992 and 2016, making him the only Indian to feature in seven editions of the marquee event.

Read: Kyrgios Not Setting Himself Up For Success, Warns Tennis Great

Tata Open Maharastra

Tata Open Maharastra will be held in the first week of February. It is an ATP sanctioned professional tennis tournament that is conducted on outdoor hard courts in the city of Pune. The tournament is a part of the ATP Tour 250 series on the ATP tour. The first edition was held in the capital state of Delhi. Although, the tournament was shifted to Chennai and since 2018 it is being conducted in Pune.

Read: Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez Elected To Tennis Hall Of Fame

Read: Jabeur Aims To 'inspire Generation' After Arab Tennis Breakthrough