'Let's Be Sensitive': Mohammed Kaif Supports Naomi Osaka After She Exits French Open

Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has come out in support of Tennis star Naomi Osaka after the latter's premature withdrawal from the French Open tournament in Paris. Kaif took to his official social media handle to highlight the importance of acknowledging mental health issues in professional sports, particularly in individual sports such as Tennis. Kaif said that in cricket when the captain is not in a good headspace, they can always be backed up by the coach or a senior player in the team, adding, "but not in tennis". The former India all-rounder further added that players in their weak time should be allowed to avoid the media, referring to Osaka's decision to snub press conferences before her withdrawal from the tournament.

It's high time we acknowledge the issue of mental health in sports. More so in individual sports. In cricket, a coach or a senior player can be a back up option for a captain but not in tennis. Let's be sensitive, players in their weak moments should be allowed to avoid media. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2021

Osaka announces withdrawal

Osaka announced her exit from the Paris showpiece on Monday night, right after her victory in the first game of the tournament on Sunday. Making a huge revelation while announcing her withdrawal from Roland Garros, Naomi Osaka said that he has been suffering from 'long bouts of depression' since the US Open in 2018. Earlier, the French imposed a fine of $15,000 after the Japanese superstar decided to skip her media obligations post her victory against Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1 of the French Open.

"So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that," said Osaka in a statement on Twitter as she pointed out that she is not a natural public speaker and that she gets 'huge wave of anxiety before speaking to world media.'

After Osaka opened up about her battle against depression, several sporting personalities from across the world came out in support of the 2020 US Open winner. NBA star Steph Curry is amongst the people who have spoken in support of Osaka. Curry praised Osaka for her decision to "take the high road", agreeing with her that it was the right step considering the tennis world's poor response to her announcement. Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, and Lisa Leslie are amongst those who have lend their support to the world number two Tennis player.

IMAGE: MohammedKaif/Facebook//AP