Leylah Fernandez Enters US Open Final, Invites NBA Legend Steve Nash For Tennis Game

Leylah Fernandez fairytale journey at the US Open 2021 continues as the Canadian teen entered her maiden Grand Slam final on Friday. Fernandez who turned 19 a couple of days back edged No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 to earn the place in the final of the Grand Slam. In Saturday's final, the left-handed Fernandez will face either another unseeded teen, 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain, or 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Leylah Fernandez journey at US Open 2021 has been unbelievable as she managed to knock out four seeded players en route to her maiden Grand Slam final. Fernandez's three-set win over Sabalenka was her fourth consecutive three-set victory over a seeded opponent. The 19-year-old has so far accounted for No. 3 Naomi Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 US Open champion after which she defeated Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion followed by Elina Svitolina and now Sabalenka.

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez invites Steve Nash for a tennis match

During the post-match talk, Layla Fernandez was surprised at her win but thanked the New York crowd for supporting and cheering in the tournament so far. During the interview she also thanked NBA legend Steve Nash for inspiration and support "I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example and told me I had to work hard like Steve Nash. Hopefully, we can have a tennis match soon" said Fernandez.

making the US Open final << making the US Open final with @SteveNash in your box pic.twitter.com/LpN1Zc5CXe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Following the semifinal win, Leylah Fernandez is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. She has also now become the 4th Canadian male or female to make a major final joining Eugenie Bouchard (2014 Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon) and Bianca Andreescu (won 2019 US Open).

Leylah Fernandes vs Aryna Sabalenka

The match started with Sabalenka taking a 3-0 lead in the first set, giving away just two points in the first three games. Despite Fernandez winning the fourth game, Sabalenka finished the fifth game out with an ace to take the 4-1 lead. However, Leylah Fernandez finally found her groove in the match-winning four of the next five games to tie the score at 5-5. The Canadian started putting pressure on her opponent forcing the set to a tiebreak, too, after scores were levelled at 6-6. Leylah Fernandez held her nerve to quickly closed out the first set 7-3.

Sabalenka once again started strong in the second set and raced to a 2-0 lead. But Fernandez rallied back to lead the second set 3-2. Sabalnnka, at the break, took her frustrations out on her racket by smashing it down onto the court and destroying it — something that earned her a code violation. However, the Belarusian tennis star regrouped to take the second set 6-4 to take the match to the final set.

The third set saw both players tied at a 2-2 start, but Fernandez pulled out a perfect fifth game before beating Sabalenka in a tight sixth to take a 4-2 lead. Though Sabalenka di fight back to tie things up, Fernandez broke one final service and ensured that there was no looking back after that to take the third set 6-4 and secure her spot in the finals.