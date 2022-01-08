'Like In Prison': Detained Player Reveals Shocking Conditions On Djokovic's Stay At Hotel

Following the detention of World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, Czech Republic tennis player Renata Voracova has also been detained by the Australian Border Force, and now she has joined Djokovic in the same detention hotel in Melbourne. However, after being sent to quarantine, Voracova has come forward with an unpleasant statement on her stay in the hotel. She also compared living in the room to prison.

Speaking to Czech publications DNES and Sport, the 38 years old tennis player mentioned the unpleasant conditions and experience while staying in the Park Hotel in Carlton. She said that no one is allowed to go anywhere, and windows are shut tight. "I can't open it five centimetres, and there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is quite funny. Maybe they thought I would jump and run away", she added.

"They bring me food, and there's a guard in the corridor. You have to report; everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison. There are no bugs or insects, but it is not a place where you would like to spend more time", Voracova remarked.

Speaking on whether she spoke to Novak Djokovic, Renata Voracova denied having any contact with Djokovic as she is not allowed to go anywhere. However, she insisted on letting the Serbian tennis player play in the Australian Open.

Australia cancels visa of another tennis player

After Novak Djokovic, Renata Voracova has become the second player to be detained and has been forced to stay in the same Melbourne hotel. However, both the players have been allotted separate rooms and are not in contact with each other.

However, unlike Djokovic, Voracova had earlier entered Australia in December with a medical exemption and had also played in the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Djokovic has been launching a bit to stay in the country for the tournament, Voracova is likely to return.

