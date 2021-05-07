Lionel Messi Sends Rafael Nadal This Message Despite Tennis Ace Being Real Madrid Faithful

Rafael Nadal was awarded the Laureus Sportsman of the Year for the second time in his illustrious career after the Spaniard's successful tennis season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also claimed the prestigious award in 2011 and was a nominee in 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2020. The other nominees this year were Joshua Cheptegei, Armand Duplantis, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James and Robert Lewandowski. Following his victory, plaudits flew in for Nadal, with Lionel Messi amongst the many to congratulate him on the achievement.

What did Messi say to Nadal? Barca captain congratulates King of Clay despite Madrid loyalty

In a video uploaded by ATP Tour and Laureus Sport on their social media handles, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi congratulated Rafael Nadal on winning the 2021 Laureus Sportsman Of The Year award. Messi said that the award was more than deserved and called him a great example of hard work, perseverance, and being at the highest level for so many years. The Barcelona skipper signed off by saying: "I wanted to send you warm regards," lauding the Spaniard's efforts.

The message was especially classy considering Rafael Nadal is a die-hard Real Madrid fan, and is revered by Los Blancos hierarchy, and has often been seen with president Florentino Perez and the players. The King of Clay had supported Messi in the past over his contract debate, while he believes that the Argentine is one of the best players in history. Nadal has previously mentioned that he would love to bring the six-time Ballon d'Or winner over to Real Madrid in the numerous instances that the athletes have shared gratifications for each other.

Madrid Open 2021 schedule: Rafael Nadal eases into quarter-finals with straight-sets win

Rafael Nadal has ramped his preparation for the clay-court season and has reached the quarter-finals of the Mutua Madrid Open. The King of Clay defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16 to set up a clash against Alexander Zverev. The two have met seven times in their careers, with Nadal holding a 5-2 advantage over the World No. 6. However, it was the German who claimed victory in their most recent meeting, clinching a 6-4, 7- 5 win at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris last year.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid time

Lionel Messi will meanwhile return to action as Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in what will be a pivotal clash in the LaLiga title race. The Rojiblancos are atop the standings holding a two-point lead, and Barcelona could leapfrog them by clinching a win at Camp Nou. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday, May 8.

