'Lost My Last Singles, Lost My Job But...': Roger Federer Shares Epic Post After Retiring

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who retired from professional tennis last week after the Laver Cup 2022 tournament, took to social media on Thursday and shared an epic post. The 41-year-old described how he had the 'perfect ending' to his career despite losing all his last matches and his job.

Roger Federer shares epic post on social media

Taking to Instagram on September 29, Roger Federer put up several images from his emotional farewell day and added a hilarious caption to the post. The Swiss Maestro's post has been well received by fans, who have given it over 850,000 likes in less than four hours.

Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis

Roger Federer played his last match at the Laver Cup last weekend where he teamed with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. While the duo lost the match to the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, the Swiss Maestro explained why he could not be happier about his glittering career in his post-match interview.

"It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys, ‘I’m happy. I’m not sad.’ So, it feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time," explained Federer. While the 41-year-old may have hung up his boots the legacy he has left in the sport of tennis will last forever.

Over the past two decades, Federer not only broke several records and won several titles, but also shared some of the most iconic rivalries, and none were bigger than the one he shared with Rafael Nadal. Despite the rivalry, the two shared an incredible bond which only grew as time passed.

Speaking of teaming up with Nadal and having all the legends watch his final match, an emotional Federer added, "I am so happy I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And of course, playing with Rafael Nadal on the same team and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket (Rod Laver), Edberg Stefan, thank you!"