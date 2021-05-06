Madrid Open Nadal Vs Popyrin Live Stream & H2h: Where To Watch In India, UK, USA, Europe?

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will go up against Australia's Alexei Popyrin in a Round 3 match at the Madrid Open 2021. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on May 6 from Court Manolo Santana, Madrid, Spain. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Popyrin live streaming details, how to watch the Rafael Nadal next match live in India, the latest Rafael Nadal news and our head to head and preview for the encounter.

R16 | #MMOPEN



🇪🇸 Nadal vs 🇦🇺 Popyrin

🇬🇧 Evans vs 🇩🇪 Zverev

🇦🇹 Thiem vs 🇦🇺 De Miñaur

🇺🇸 Isner vs 🇷🇺 Rublev

🇷🇺 Karatsev vs 🇰🇿 Bublik

🇳🇴 Ruud vs 🇬🇷 Tsitsipas

🇮🇹 Berrettini vs 🇦🇷 Delbonis

🇨🇱 Garín vs 🇷🇺 Medvedev pic.twitter.com/uLtE6tNtkj — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 6, 2021

Madrid Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin match preview

Having had a less-than-impressive start to his season, with early exits from the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal will be in high spirits as he comes into the Madrid Open 2021. The top seed in Madrid in the absence of World No.1 Novak Djokovic, the King of Clay will be confident as he comes into this tournament off of a tough title win at the Barcelona Open last month. With just a few weeks before the French Open, Nadal will also be aiming to get a full 1000 points out of the Madrid Open and give himself a real shot at going back to the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Having shed his lumbering form and starting to look like his dangerous self, Nadal won his first match at the Madrid Open with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 scoreline over Spanish youngster, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. On the other hand, it's been a long road for the 21-year-old Alexei Popyrin, who had to go through the qualifiers to make it to this stage of the tournament. However, it will also mean that the youngster comes into this match with tons of match time behind him, including straight-set wins over Jan-Lennard Struff and Jannik Sinner. He will also have the confidence of having just won his first ATP singles title in Singapore.

Madrid Open live: Nadal vs Popyrin live streaming details for India

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Popyrin live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Madrid Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Madrid Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Madrid Open.

Madrid Open live in UK and the USA

Fans can watch the Madrid Open live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, audiences in the United States of America can catch the Nadal vs Popyrin action live on the Tennis Channel. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will also be streaming the Popyrin vs Rafael Nadal next match around the world. The Carreno Busta vs Nadal match will be live at 2:00 PM UK time and 9:00 AM EST.

Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin head to head

This will be the first career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Alexei Popyrin. This puts the current head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0. Despite not being in the best form this year, Nadal will be the favourite to win this match, especially coming off his title run at Barcelona. We predict a straight-sets win for the Spaniard in this match.

Image Credits: Mutua Madrid Open Twitter