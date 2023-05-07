Madrid Open: Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden Face Defeat In Men's Doubles Finals

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov on Saturday defeated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles final of the Madrid Open. The Indian tennis star aged 43, and his Australian partner, 35, lost the match 3-6, 6-3, 3-10, which lasted for one hour and nine minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden had advanced to their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season after defeating Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semifinals. Bopana had previously made history in March, becoming the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open. They also stood victorious at the Qatar Open in February and were hoping to secure their third title of the season.

The Madrid Open men’s doubles final marked Khachanov and Rublev’s third appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final, having previously made it to the championship match in Miami in 2018 and Paris in 2019. Rublev, with this win, has now clinched four doubles titles, while it is Khachanov’s first tour-level doubles triumph.

Madrid Open final

The Indian-Australian duo faced a challenging title clash between two singles specialists who were at the top of their game. Andrey Rublev (6th ranked in singles) and Karen Khachanov (12th ranked in singles) provided tough competition for them. The match went into a tie-break, where Bopana and Ebden lost the first six points, leading to their defeat. Despite losing the first set, Bopanna and Ebden forced a 10-point shoot-off by breaking into the fourth game of the second set. They were seeded seventh in the tournament.

Khachanov and Rublev displayed immense determination throughout their journey to the championship, securing Match Tie-break victories in four out of five matches. They overcame formidable opponents such as Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer to reach the final.

Despite being 43 years old, Rohan Bopanna continues to defy age and perform remarkably. Currently ranked world No. 13, Rohan Bopanna could move to 11 in the updated rankings. In the recent Madrid Open, he played his first final on clay courts since 2016. In March this year, he won his fifth career overall Masters crown, and his first since 2017, at Indian Wells, becoming the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion in history.

