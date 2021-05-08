Madrid Open Zverev Vs Thiem Live Stream And H2h: Where To Watch In India, UK And USA?

The Madrid Open heads into its final four stage where Dominic Thiem will face off against Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final clash. The game will be played at Court Manolo Santana, Madrid, Spain and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on May 7. Here are the Zverev vs Thiem live streaming, the Zverev vs Thiem head to head details and our match preview for the encounter.

Madrid Open 2021: Zverev vs Thiem head to head record and match preview

Alexander Zverev stunned World No.2 and 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal to book a place in the semi-final of the Madrid Open. The German defeated the Spaniard in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-4 in grand style as he prepares for the French Open. It was only Zverev's third win over Nadal in their eight career meetings, but was his second consecutive one, having defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Paris Masters last year. The quarter-final win sets up a clash against familiar foe Dominic Thiem, who defeated John Isner to make it to the last four.

Down to the final 4️⃣ in Madrid!



🇩🇪 Zverev v. Thiem 🇦🇹

🇳🇴 Ruud v. Berrettini 🇮🇹



Who will take the title? 🏆 #MMOPEN — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 7, 2021

Zverev and Thiem will clash for the first time since their US Open final, which ended in a heartbreaking fifth-set tie-break defeat for the former. The Austrian owns an 8-2 head-to-head record against the German as Zverev has lost the pair’s four most recent encounters. Thiem also holds a 4-1 advantage on clay over his counterpart, with his only defeat coming in the Madrid Open three years ago. Zverev had clinched 6-4, 6-4 final victory against Thiem to win his third ATP Masters 1000 title and will fancy his chances on Saturday, as he looks to avenge his US Open defeat.

Madrid Open live: Zverev vs Thiem live streaming details for India

As of now, there is no information on the Zverev vs Thiem live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Madrid Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Madrid Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Madrid Open.

Madrid Open 2021 live in UK and USA

Fans can watch the Madrid Open live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, audiences in the United States of America can catch the Zverev vs Thiem action live on the Tennis Channel. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will also be streaming the Zverev vs Rafael Nadal next match around the world. This encounter is expected to be live at 1:00 PM UK time and 9:00 AM EST.

