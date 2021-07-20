Last Updated:

Mahesh Bhupathi Blames AITA In Olympics Row; 'it's Not Incompetence, They Just Don't Care'

Mahesh Bhupati came out in support of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza and slammed the AITA for just not caring about India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics

A massive selection controversy has broken out ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and has sent shockwaves in the Indian tennis community. Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna initially slammed the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for misleading him and the entire country over his Tokyo Olympics qualification. On the same day, Sania Mirza came out in support of Bopanna, with Mahesh Bhupathi coming in support a day later.

Mahesh Bhupathi slams AITA

Former Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupati came out in full support of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza and slammed the AITA for just not caring about India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. In another tweet, Bhupathi questioned the accountability of India's sports associations. 

Rohan Bopanna slams AITA over Olympics qualification row

The controversy began with Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna launching a devastating attack at the AITA, slamming them for taking away an opportunity from India to potentially win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Bopanna said, "AITA has misled the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance." Bopanna was going to partner alongside Sumit Nagal in men's doubles and alongside Sania Mirza in mixed doubles.

Sania Mirza slams AITA, says potential medal opportunity lost

AITA takes a jibe at Rohan Bopanna's allegations

Instead of apologizing to Rohan Bopanna for the potential misinformation, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar hit back at the tennis star's claims and instead chose to take a jibe at him for not being good enough to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on merit. According to ANI, Dhupar said, "All formalities started on June 17 and we also wrote taking a chance that if Sumit being single's player is also entitled to have a doubles partner. So that's why we changed the nomination from Rohan-Divij to Rohan and Sumit for the Tokyo Olympics."

"All offices were closed on Saturday and Sunday, ITF is closed. I don't know why he is saying all this. If you are so good why are you depending on people's withdrawal? You are a world-class player you should enter the Olympics on your own, why are you depending on withdrawal. I don't understand..and where is the problem from the federation. AITA has done its very best to ensure that Rohan and doubles players go to the Olympics so that we also get a chance to play mixed doubles. Entry into the Olympics is not in the hand of the federation. There is law and provisions for that," added Dhupar.

