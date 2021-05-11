Mahesh Bhupathi Covid-19 Donation: Lara Dutta Reveals Amount Received From Fundraiser

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has struck India hard with the number of cases increasing every single day. During such tough times, sports personalities and celebrities have come forward and helped people with their initiatives. Recently former India tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi's wife Lara Dutta also came forward to help the people in need by taking initiative for a fundraiser. Non-profit organisation Give India and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a not-for-profit association based in Silicon Valley, had organised a virtual fundraiser called ‘I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief’ which was hosted by Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Lara Dutta shares update on Covid-19 donation

Following an overwhelming response to the virtual fundraiser, Lara Dutta on Tuesday took to Twitter to share information regarding the total amount collected through the initiative. As per the tweet, a total of ₹14,60,13,300 has been raised from 1,809 supporters. The actress was quick to thank everybody for their effort and also shared a picture of the virtual fundraiser on her Twitter handle. Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupati congratulated his wife on the achievement.

Amazing ..keep rolling !! Next stop 20... 💪🏾🙌🏼 https://t.co/2NO4cNe5Ui — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) May 11, 2021

Mahesh Bhupathi Covid-19 donation

Recently Mahesh Bhupathi also became the cause ambassador for the 'Find a Bed' initiative. The former tennis player shared the news on his Twitter handle in which he wrote that this is an amazing initiative in which one can find a nearby COVID centre and can also help in building one.

Amazing initiative, which is the country’s first information repository on beds. You can find your nearest COVID centre and also help build one! Glad to do my bit as a Cause Ambassador for an initiative that is by the youth, for the country! @findabed_in ⁦@iimunofficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/WEfZOHBzaE — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) May 11, 2021



Rishabh Pant and other Indian cricketers' donation for Covid-19 relief

Following the postponement of IPL 2021, former and current Indian cricketers have come forward and made donations towards COVID-19 relief. The cricketers' donation for Covid-19 relief saw them collaborating with various initiatives with Rishabh Pant coming out in support of the Hemkunt Foundation. The wicketkeeper-batsman has backed the organisation by making a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, COVID-relief kits, and other resources.

The 23-year-old also posted a note on his Twitter handle. The Indian keeper called on everyone to come forward and contribute to India's battle against COVID-19. He concluded his note by urging everyone to follow the safety protocols and get vaccinated. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and many more cricketers took to their Twitter handles to announce their contribution. Recently, Pant along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the ‘I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief’ fundraiser event.

Image: Mahesh Bhupathi / Instagram