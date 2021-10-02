Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes ruled men's doubles tennis in the late 1990s, things were going very well for them until they announced to part ways in early 2000 which sent shockwaves among the fans and citizens of the country. They have now come up with a docu-series, 'Break Point', which showcases their time together and all that unfurled between the two. The duo spoke to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday where they indulged in an emotional conversation about their time together and the important moments of the series. Arnab asked Bhupathi that despite being introverted, how did he react to the news of Paes being detected with a tumour and that if he still has some things within him that he never opened up about, to which Bhupathi replied saying that he still feels there's 'a lot of stuff' that he didn't let out in the open. He also said that when it came to Leander, every decision that he made was emotional.

"Ya I think so, and I still feel there's a lot of stuff in me. Like I said in the show when it came to Leander every decision I made through my career was emotional one because before we became partners I came 5 years later on tour. So I transcended from being a fan to a friend to a partner and then to a world-beater all in one journey with the same guy. So every decision I took was emotional. We look back today, I know living in hindsight is easy and like Leander said he wishes at times he just picked up the phone and spoke to me and I currently wish that I just went and gave him a hug for no reason. We made history when it came to a lot of context in Indian sport but we had an opportunity to make extraordinary history when it came to the sport of tennis and that's possible what we kind of lost out on," said Bhupathi.

The duo that ruled men's doubles in 1999

Paes and Bhupathi had already established themselves as top players in the 1990s – Paes with an Olympic medal in 1996 and Bhupathi with the first Grand Slam won by an Indian at the 1997 French Open. But an all-Indian pair winning a Major together, and starting a season in such a dominant fashion was unprecedented. They became the first pair to reach the finals of all Grand Slams in a year in the Open era, winning French Open and Wimbledon as top seeds. They also won the 2001 French Open for their third Grand Slam title as a pair. So when the duo decided to part their ways in early 2000, it came as a huge shock to the tennis fans; and with the ATP World Doubles Championships to be held in the country later that same year, it was considered to be a big blow for Indian Tennis.

(Image: Republic TV)