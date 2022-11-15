Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian Cricket Team. He is the only skipper to win all ICC tournaments during his captaincy reign. Besides cricket, the fans have also seen his football talent. On Monday, November 14, Dhoni added yet another feather to his cap by winning a local tennis tournament.

MS Dhoni wins local tennis tournament

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) which hosted the Tennis Championship saw MS Dhoni winning the men's doubles event. Dhoni paired up with local tennis player Sumeet Kumar Bajaj to win the trophy. The video of Dhoni and Bajaj collecting their trophies was shared by a fan on Twitter.

Mahi yahan bhi trophy Jeet rhe 🥺😍 — See You (@Virtual_Vichar) November 14, 2022

Back in February, Bajaj shared a video of MS Dhoni playing tennis at JSCA. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen playing tennis while donning a black t-shirt with green pants and white sneakers.

MS Dhoni set to lead CSK in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023 after the transition during the last edition did not go well. MS Dhoni handed over team reigns to Ravindra Jadeja but the all-rounder relinquished the leadership role after just eight matches due to a poor start to the campaign. CSK had a poor campaign as they managed to win just four out of their 14 fixtures in the league stage of the tournament. Coming to the IPL 2023 edition, few players could be released as CSK looks to rebuild their squad. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu are unlikely to be retained for the IPL 2023 edition