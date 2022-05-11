Major Goof-up As Peng Shuai's Name Mysteriously Appears On Italian Open Schedule

Former Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's name was involved in a major goof-up after it featured in the Italian Open 2022 schedule, despite announcing her retirement from the sport in February 2022. The Italian Open 2022 kicked off in Rome last Saturday before the Round of 64 stage matches began on Monday. The organizers made an error by naming her in the practice schedule for Sunday.

Peng Shuai has not featured on the WTA Tour since February 2020. Upon realizing the mistake, the organisers modified the schedule and replaced Peng with the current world no 40 Zhang Shuai.

Peng became the talking point for the global tennis community back in November 2021, after accusing the retired Vice Premier of China, Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. She took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to accuse Gaoli in a lengthy post, which was removed within half an hour.

Peng Shuai's disappearance after sexual assault accusations

This was followed by the mysterious disappearance of the tennis star as people around the world questioned Chinese authorities about her whereabouts. Her disappearance drew widespread concern about her safety from fellow tennis stars and the WTA, which announced it was suspending all events in China indefinitely. However, the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion later made her appearance and retracted her accusation against Zhang.

Peng Shuai retracted sexual assault accusations against Zhang Gaoli

As reported by The Associated Press, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper named Lianhe Zaobao posted a video of Peng where she said, “First of all, I want to emphasize something that is very important. I have never said that I wrote that anyone sexually assaulted me. I need to emphasize this point very clearly”. Meanwhile, following all the speculations, Peng abruptly announced her retirement from the sport in February this year.

"Tennis completely changed my life": Peng Shuai while announcing her retirement

Speaking to the French publication, L'Équipe, she said, “Tennis completely changed my life. It brought me joy, challenges, and so much more. Sometimes it's hard to say goodbye and retire…Even if I no longer participate in professional competitions, I will always be a tennis player."