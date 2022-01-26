'Make Him Fight Until Last Point': Daniil Medvedev On Comeback Vs Felix In AUS Open QF

World number two Daniil Medvedev produced a stunning comeback against world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The Russian came back from two sets to love down for just the second time in his career to defeat his Canadian opponent 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 in four hours and 41 minutes.

Medvedev certainly showcased his mettle at Melbourne Park as he saved a match point and survived the incredible pressure generated by his 21-year old opponent. He will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis on Friday. Following an incredible five-set thriller, the Russian revealed the secret to his comeback.

Daniil Medvedev reveals secret to comeback against Felix

While speaking in his post-match on-court interview, Daniil Medvedev said, "I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievably. [He was] serving unbelievably, he was all over me. I did not really know what to do, but I told myself, I am going to make him work and fight until the last point. I managed to raise my level. When they closed the roof I felt the momentum change, that I could hit through the court better."

This was only the second time that Medvedev has recovered from a two sets to love deficit, having done so against Marin Cilic at Wimbledon last year. Meanwhile, at this year's Australian Open, the Russian became the first player to produce such a comeback. As a result, the 25-year old has kept his hopes alive of winning a second Grand Slam, having won the US Open last year.

