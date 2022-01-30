Man Found Guilty Of Stalking Emma Raducanu After Leaving Love Note At Her Home

A 35-year-old former Amazon delivery executive, Amrit Magar has been found guilty of stalking British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu. The man was convicted on Friday at Bromley magistrates court, which will pronounce a sentence next month. As per reports, Magar is guilty of tracking Raducanu's address and then visiting her home with flowers and a note in hope of meeting her. Magar even left Christmas decorations on the front porch of the family home of Raducanu.

What happened?

Magar first visited Raducanu's home in south-east London on November 23. He reached Raducanu's place with flowers and a hand-written note, which also had the names of his wife, Bina, and dog, Logan. When Magar was confronted by Raducanu's parents, he told them that he was a delivery driver dropping off the gifts for the tennis player. The note read, "Nothing to say, but you deserve love. From me, Bina & Logan".

Magar visited Raducanu's home again on December 2. On his second visit to the place, Magar left another hand-written note, which had a map showing how much he walked from his home in Edgware to Raducanu's place in London. Magar's final visit came two days later on December 4. He reached Raducanu's address with Christmas decorations and after putting them in the front garden, Magar stole a pair of shoes thinking it belonged to the 19-year-old. However, the shoes belonged to Raducanu's father.

The tennis player's father received a notification on his phone while Magar was still on Raducanu's front lawn, informing him of a person's presence there. Raducanu's father followed Magar to the nearby bus station and reported him to the police, who detained the 35-year-old guy on harassment and stalking charges.

"Since all this has happened I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own. Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.," Raducanu was quoted as saying about the incident by Daily Mail.

Image: USOpen/Twitter