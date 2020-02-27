Maria Sharapova Reveals US Open 2019 Defeat To Serena Williams Fueled Retirement Decision

Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova took the tennis fraternity by surprise after announcing her retirement on Wednesday. The Russian ace announced her retirement through an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair. Sharapova (32), who is a five-time Grand Slam winner has revealed that a series of shoulder injuries took a toll on her.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Bids 'goodbye' To Tennis, Announces Retirement At 32

Maria Sharapova retirement: Former World No.1 bids goodbye to tennis

Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. pic.twitter.com/kkOiJmXuln — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) February 26, 2020

Maria Sharapova retirement: Defeat to Serena Williams in the US Open led to farewell

In an exclusive article by Maria Sharapova on the Vanity Fair, the 32-year old reveals that she knew her career was coming to an end after being thrashed in the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams US Open 2019 match. Sharapova reveals that she battled through the encounter with a shoulder injury during her match against Williams. Maria Sharapova, who clashed with rival Serena Williams in the US Open last year, was on the receiving end of a 6-1, 6-1 humiliation at the Flushing Meadows. Maria Sharapova says the moment she knew her tennis career was over affter being on the receiving end of a Serena Williams thrashing.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Pays 'champion' Tribute To Retiring Tennis Star Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova retirement: Russian tennis ace admits that her body had become a distraction

The former World No.1, who had a recurring shoulder injury, admits that the defeat in the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams encounter was one of the pivotal moments of her decision to bid adieu to the sport. Sharapova says that one of the keys to her success was that the Russian star never looked back or forward and that helped her to keep grinding to an incredible place. Sharapova revealed that 30 minutes before her encounter against Serena Williams, the former World No.1 took injections to numb the pain in her shoulder. The Russian ace adds that it felt like a victory to step onto the court while it should only have been the beginning and admitted that her body had become a distraction.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Retires: How Fans Reacted To The Russian Star's Announcement

Maria Sharapova retirement: Former World No.1's career at a glance

Maria Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles in her career as well as climbing to World No.1 in glittering tennis career. The Russian ace defeated Serena Williams in the final of Wimbledon 2004 at a tender age of 17. The Maria Sharapova doping case saw her being banned for a reduced period of 15 months in 2016 but she returned to professional tennis amidst all her injury troubles. Sharapova announced her retirement on Wednesday after a magnificent career, but one that eventually became a case of injuries getting the best of her.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Opens Up On Unpleasant Childhood Memories Before Successful Tennis Career