Maria Sharapova Reveals Way Of Socializing In Social Distancing Times, Fans Left In Splits

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several people believe they are living monotonous lives as they are unable to socialize with others. In such pressing times of social distancing, Maria Sharapova has shown her fans how to socialize in a unique and interesting way. Here is how the former French Open champion is living life after retirement.

Maria Sharapova retirement news in 2020 was no shocker

Sadly, the Maria Sharapova retirement news in February 2020 did not come as a massive surprise for fans as her career was plagued by injuries. To make things worse, she also had a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open as she tested positive for consuming Meldonium. Her retirement announcement was published in Vogue and Vanity Fair. "Tennis — I'm saying goodbye. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain," wrote Sharapova as she closed a successful 19-year long career.

After becoming World No.1 in 2005, Maria Sharapova won the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and then the French Open in 2012. She became only the 10th woman and the only Russian to complete a career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, she won her last Grand Slam title in 2014 by lifting her second French Open.

How is Maria Sharapova living life after retirement?

While Maria Sharapova's career may not have ended the way she would have liked, it seems her post-retirement seems to be going according to plan. In a recent post on her Instagram handle, she can be seen socializing with her dog with the two cutely looking at one and another. The Maria Sharapova Instagram post has been received well by fans as several responded by laughing emoticons and complimented her for a cute picture, although it remains to seen what would the Maria Sharapova husband reaction be to this -

Maria Sharapova net worth and Maria Sharapova house

According to The Richest, Maria Sharapova had a staggering net worth of approximately $295 million as of 2020. Meanwhile, Forbes estimates the overall Maria Sharapova net worth to be a whopping $325 million. Most of the Maria Sharapova net worth can be attributed to her total prize money from her tennis playing days that comes to a massive $38,777,962. However, she also earns a fortune by endorsing brands such as Motorola, Land Rover, Tag Heuer, Porsche, Nike, among several others. She also has an entrepreneurial venture of her own, including her candy brand, Sugarpova. The Maria Sharapova house is in Los Angeles and is reportedly worth $8.6 million as per multiple reports.

