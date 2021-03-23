Maria Sharapova Sad While Revealing What She Did With First Paycheck; Here Is Why

Through her highly successful tennis career and now her life as a businesswoman, the one thing that has remained constant in Maria Sharapova's life has been her acute fashion sense. With success coming to her so early in life — Sharapova shot to fame as a 17-year-old after winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2004, but played her first WTA event in 2001 at the age of 14 — Sharapova's first paycheck went towards a rather mature investment — designer jewellery.

Taking to Instagram to mourn the death of popular Italian jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, Sharapova shared an article by Vogue Magazine, revealing with great sadness that some of her earliest paychecks had gone toward collecting pieces made by Peretti. "With my first cash check from tournaments, I collected the pieces created by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany," Sharapova wrote in a story on the social media app. Peretti passed away on March 18, 2021, at the age of 80.

Maria Sharapova retirement

After a long and successful career, the Sharapova retirement announcement, sadly, did not come as a massive surprise for fans. Plagued by injuries and hit with a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open, where she tested positive for Meldonium, Sharapova's best performances in Grand Slams in the last four years of her career were quarterfinals appearances at the Australian Open 2016 and French Open 2018. Classy as ever, Sharapova made her retirement announcement in February 2020 in articles published in Vogue and Vanity Fair.

“Tennis — I'm saying goodbye. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain," Sharapova wrote as she drew the curtains on a 19-year long career. After becoming the World No. 1 in 2005, Sharapova won the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and then the French Open in 2012, becoming the 10th woman and only Russian to complete a career Grand Slam. She won her second French Open title — her last Grand Slam title — in 2014.

Maria Sharapova net worth

According to The Richest, Maria Sharapova had an approximate net worth of $195 million as of 2020. Meanwhile, Forbes estimates Sharapova's lifetime earnings to be a whopping $325 million. Of this amount, Sharapova's total prize money from her tennis playing days comes to a massive $38,777,962, according to the WTA. Sharapova has endorsed brands like Motorola, Land Rover, Tag Heuer, Tiffany, Porsche, Gatorade, Tropicana and Nike among others. She also has entrepreneurial ventures of her own, including her candy brand, Sugarpova.

Disclaimer: The above Maria Sharapova net worth and Maria Sharapova prize money information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Maria Sharapova Twitter