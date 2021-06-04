Maria Sharapova's House: Here's Why Tennis Star's LA House Has Attracted Fans All Around

Former tennis star and now business magnate Maria Sharapova has become a social media sensation after her retirement. The 4-time Grand Slam champion - once the highest-paid female athlete in the world - was well known for her sense of style even on the court, but has stepped up her design game massively post-retirement. Among her various fashion and interior design projects, her house has become the centre of conversation on the internet in recent months.

Maria Sharapova house

Maria Sharapova's new Los Angeles home, a labour of many years of love, is a three-story structure with panoramic views of the LA seafront. The house features stunning, minimalistic architecture inspired by Japanese interiors and makes use of natural materials like wood, concrete and glass. Revealing it on Architecture Digest, Sharapova also revealed that the property includes an expansive garden, a pool and even a bowling alley in the basement. The architecture was handled by KAA Design while the interior design was by Courtney Applebaum.

Maria Sharapova retirement

After a long and successful career, the Maria Sharapova retirement announcement, sadly, did not come as a massive surprise for fans. Plagued by injuries and hit with a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open, where she tested positive for Meldonium, Sharapova's best performances in Grand Slams in the last four years of her career were quarterfinals appearances at the Australian Open 2016 and French Open 2018. Classy as ever, Sharapova made her retirement announcement in February 2020 in articles published in Vogue and Vanity Fair.

“Tennis — I'm saying goodbye. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain," Sharapova wrote as she drew the curtains on a 19-year long career. After becoming the World No. 1 in 2005, Sharapova won the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and then the French Open in 2012, becoming the 10th woman and only Russian to complete a career Grand Slam. She won her second French Open title — her last Grand Slam title — in 2014.

Maria Sharapova husband

Maria Sharapova confirmed on Thursday, December 17, that she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Alexander Gilkes. Taking to Instagram, the tennis ace shared a series of pictures of herself and Gilkes captioned, "I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa". Sharapova and Gilkes were first spotted together at the Argento Ball for the Elton John Aids Foundation in June 2018. The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2018, while on a romantic trip to the Cotswolds.

Maria Sharapova net worth

According to The Richest, Maria Sharapova had an approximate net worth of $195 million as of 2020. Meanwhile, Forbes estimates Sharapova's lifetime earnings to be a whopping $325 million. Of this amount, Sharapova's total prize money from her tennis playing days comes to a massive $38,777,962, according to the WTA. Sharapova has endorsed brands like Motorola, Land Rover, Tag Heuer, Tiffany, Porsche, Gatorade, Tropicana and Nike among others. She also has entrepreneurial ventures of her own, including her candy brand, Sugarpova.

Disclaimer: The above Maria Sharapova net worth and Maria Sharapova prize money information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Maria Sharapova Twitter