'Master Blaster' Sachin Gives Masterclass Tribute To Federer; 'Watching You Became Habit'

After Roger Federer bid adieu to tennis, veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and gave a wonderful tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The 'Master Blaster' explained how watching Federer became a habit, and how these habits never die despite the 41-year-old bidding farewell to the sport.

'Watching you became a habit': Tendulkar's tribute to Federer

In a video uploaded by the ATP's official Twitter handle, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Hey Roger, congratulations on a wonderful career. Watching you play tennis was a treat to our eyes. I thoroughly enjoyed the brand of tennis that you played. And slowly, slowly watching you became a habit. Habits never leave us, they never retire. Your tennis will continue to stay with us. Thank you for all the wonderful moments that you have given us. My best wishes to you and your family and for the second innings of your life."

The Little Master has a very special message for the Maestro 💙@rogerfederer | #RForever pic.twitter.com/783bz7w9Wl — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 24, 2022

Tendulkar, who has made no secret about his admiration of Federer, has also met the tennis legend on several occasions in the past and shared some exchanges on social media. While Federer was competing at Wimbledon in 2018, Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "As always, great hand-eye coordination. Roger Federer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th Wimbledon title." The Swiss maestro replied, "Why wait? I'm ready to take notes!"

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Roger Federer's legacy will be remembered forever

Sachin Tendulkar has summed up Roger Federer's career perfectly. While the Swiss maestro has played his final professional match, the legacy he has left in the sport will last forever. In his 24-year-long historic career, Federer has broken almost every record that exists in tennis and will go down as one of the best players that graced the sport.

In what has been a trophy-laden career, Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles that include six Australian Opens, one French Open, a record eight Wimbledon titles and five US Opens. He also registered a staggering total of 1251 wins on the ATP Tour, the second highest after Jimmy Connors (1274). And last but not least, he also won a total of 103 career trophies, only behind Connors (109).