Medvedev Accuses French Open Organisers Of Preferring 'Amazon To People'

Daniil Medvedev's hopes of reaching the French Open men's singles final went up in smoke following his straight-sets defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday evening. The World No. 2 was beaten by his Greek opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7-3),7-5. The Russian dropped just one set while claiming wins over Alexander Bublik, Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin. However, in the Tsitsipas vs Medvedev quarterfinal encounter, it was 5th-seed Tsitsipas who played really well to pull off the victory.

French Open men's singles: Medvedev takes dig at French Open 2021 organisers

Following the defeat in the quarterfinal match, the Russian had a go at the French Open 2021 officials by saying that the organisers “preferred Amazon to people” by scheduling his match during Tuesday’s night session. Showing his disappointment, Medvedev said, "Our match was definitely the match of the day, so Roland-Garros preferred Amazon to people. It's easy as that."

The Tsitsipas vs Medvedev clash which took place at night saw no fans inside the stadium due to a COVID-19 curfew. As per media reports, Amazon has exclusive TV broadcast rights in France for the night sessions, which are taking place for the first time at Roland-Garros. Currently, the late matches in the tournament are being played without fans on Court Philippe-Chatrier because of the 9 pm curfew in the country.

Thriving under pressure...



@steftsitispas brought his best to take down the world No.2 Medvedev in straight sets 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2021

Medvedev in his statement also said that the decision of scheduling his quarterfinal match reminded him of the ‘Drive to Survive’ documentary series about Formula One where the 2020 Australian Grand Prix was set to take place despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the paddock. He said, “When the pandemic started, they were in Australia ready to race and they asked Lewis Hamilton what he thought about racing in the conditions the world was in right now. He said, ‘I don’t know what we are doing here.’ So they asked him, ‘Why do you think they make you race?’ He said, ‘Cash is King’. It was the same here.”

French Open 2021: Medvede's climb towards becoming World No. 1 takes a hit

Apart from missing out on the semi-final spot, Medvedev also missed a chance to reach the No. 1 spot in the FedEx ATP Rankings. Had Medvedev won the title or reached the final with current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic failing to do so, the 25-year-old would have climbed to the top next Monday. The Russian’s chances at making the top of tennis’ mountain will depend on how Djokovic performs in the rest of Roland-Garros.

