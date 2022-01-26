Medvedev Vs Auger-Aliassime Australian Open Live Streaming: How To Watch Quarterfinal Live

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the Australian Open, second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on ninth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. It is the last quarterfinal match of the Australian Open men's singles event. It is scheduled to start around 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 26, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime have faced each other a total of three times in their career and the Russian has won all three of those clashes.

The first time they met was at the ATP Master 1000 Canada back in 2018 which Medvedev mounted a comeback to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7). They did not face each other for over three years after that until the semifinals of the US Open in 2021. Medvedev was in the form of his life in that Grand Slam and swept away Auger-Aliassime in three straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. They then came up against each other earlier this year at the ATP Cup in Australia which again the Russian star swept away with ease 6-4, 6-0. Read below to check out the live streaming details as well as how to catch the action live on TV for the Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime Australian Open quarterfinal.

How to watch Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime live on TV in India?

For tennis fans that would like to watch the blockbuster Australian Open quarterfinal clash between Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, they can head to the Sony Sports Network. The Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six channel on TV. The match is scheduled to start around 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 26, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming in India

The Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime can also be live streamed. Fans can catch the action live by heading to the Sony Liv app or website. The action is set to begin around 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 26, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It will be the last quarterfinal match of the Australian Open before the semifinals. The winner of this match will face the winner of the other quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

