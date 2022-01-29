Last Updated:

Medvedev's Comment On Novak Djokovic 'watching' Australian Open Cracks Up The Crowd; Watch

Daniil Medvedev decided to give Australian Open fans a taste of his share of sense of humour during the post-match talk with former tennis star Jim Courier.

Daniil Medvedev cracks joke on Novak Djokovic

Image: ATP/ Instagram


Daniil Medvedev will have another shot at Australian Open glory when he faces Rafael Nadal in the Men's singles final on Sunday. The Russian who won the US Open last year had lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open but this year he will be the favourite to lift the title.  However, with Rafal Nadal chasing his 21st Grand Lam title things will not be easy for the World No 2.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev wins Melbourne crowd with a humorous comment on Novak Djokovic 

Following the victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday, Daniil Medvedev decided to give Australian Open fans a taste of his share his sense of humour during the post-match talk with former tennis star Jim Courier. Speaking about playing Rafael Nadal who is chasing the 21st Grand Slam title, Daniil Medvedev said, 

"I'm going to play again against one of the greatest [Nadal in the final] ... what's funny is that again I'm going to play someone going for the 21st slam. I guess last time Rafa was watching the TV, I don't know who he was cheering for, but I think Novak will be watching this one in two days also!

Talking about the rivalry with Rafael Nadal, Medvedev further said, "Grand slam finals are special ... of course, I remember the match with Rafa at the US Open, we played like five hours, or something close to it ... We've played a few matches since then and I'm ready. I know that Rafa is a very strong player, I know I will need to show my best to try to win this match,"

Daniil Medvedev fined ahead of Australian Open final 

Ahead of the Australian Open final, Daniil Medvedev was fined by Tennis Australia for a rant against Chair Umpire. Medvedev was reportedly fined reportedly imposed a fine of USD 12,000 (INR 9,00,018)  for his behaviour.  Medvedev had called on the umpire to draw attention to Tsitsipas' on-court instruction from his father-cum-coach. When Campistol refused to listen to Medvedev's objection, World No. 2 burst out in anger and screamed at the umpire. 

