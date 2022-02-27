Medvedev's Reign As World No. 1 Could Be Short-lived, Will Djokovic Rise To Top?

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev is set to become the 27th man to rank as the World No. 1, following Serbian great Novak Djokovic’s 6-4, 7-6 (4) loss to Czech player Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships, last Thursday. Medvedev will move from the No. 2 positions in the ATP men’s singles rankings to the No. 1 for the first time in his career and will also become the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to reach no. 1 in the rankings.

Will Novak Djokovic reclaim the top positions in the rankings?

However, the Russian’s reign as the no. 1 tennis player can be short-lived as Djokovic can reclaim his No. 1 spot going ahead in March. As per a report by express.co.uk, Medvedev’s loss to Nadal in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open which was his second loss to the Spaniard following the Australian Open 2022 final might make him lose the No.1 spot within a span of two weeks. While Medvedev will rise to the top on Monday with 8615 points to his name, Djokovic will have 8465 ranking points to his credit.

Rafael Nadal wins the Mexican Open 2022

Nadal won the semi-final at Acapulco by defeating Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 within two hours, which might act as the deciding factor in terms of the rankings. While the Russian walks away with the No. 1 singles player crow, it will now be short-lived following his loss to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Following his win against Medvedev, Nadal went on to win the final against Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday and picked his fourth title at Acapulco.

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open 2021 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals

Medvedev finished the 2021 Grand Slam season by winning the US Open 2021 title after defeating Djokovic in the finals. While Djokovic was barred to play in the season-opening major tournament in Australia, Nadal picked up his 21st Grand Slam title by defeating Medvedev in a hard-fought final that lasted for over five hours. Nadal currently has the most no. of Grand Slam titles to his name, with Federer and Djokovic tied at 20 titles each.

Image: AP