Serena Williams, 23-time women's singles Grand Slam champion, is all set to take part in her final US Open over the next two weeks as she edges closer to hanging up her boots in what has been nothing short of a historic and illustrious career. Following the 40-year-old's massive announcement to retire a few weeks ago, several top stars of the men's game paid their tributes to her. Serena will take part in both the singles as well as the women's doubles events at the 2022 US Open. In the doubles, she will partner alongside her sister Venus Williams.

Daniil Medvedev pays tribute to Serena Williams

As seen in the video posted by ATP's Twitter handle below, several of the top men's singles stars, including world number one Daniil Medvedev, paid their tributes to Serena Williams. Medvedev said, "Hi Serena, I wish you a happy retirement if we can say like this. Since I know tennis, you were there, and you are an amazing champion. I wish you all the best and, yea, you're just amazing, continue being this way."

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov, who is believed to be a good friend of both Serena and Venus said, "You know, I don't even know what to wish in the sense that her hands are in so many different opportunities, like businesses and everything like that. For me, all I can wish her is lots of health and like, enjoy what's gonna after that because I know what's ahead, we're such good friends and it's gonna be such an honour for me to go around the same path as you outside the court, and a lot of beautiful moments ahead."

Last but not the least, American tennis star Francis Tiafoe had a touching message for Serena Williams as he said, "Thank you for, you know, taking me under your wing. Me being able to call you a friend is unbelievable. You know, I've watched you play and see what you've done for so many years, you winning slams when I was one year old and you know, what you did will live forever."

The 24-year-old added, "You're a true icon, you're not just a tennis player, you're the only reason I'm able to play the game. So hopefully, I can have my name in the same sentence as you. If I have half the career, even a quarter of the career you had, I'd call that one hell of a career. So, thank you and I hope you enjoy your second chapter."