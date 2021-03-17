Mexican Open 2021: Where To Watch Djere Vs Zverev Live? Mexican Open Live Stream Details

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the first round of the Mexican Open 2021, world number seven and second seed Alexander Zverev will now square off against world number 54 Laslo Djere in the second round. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:50 AM IST on March 18, 2021. Here are the Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev live streaming details, where to watch Djere vs Zverev live in India, and our Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev prediction.

Mexican Open 2021: Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev match preview

Both Laslo Djere and Alexander Zverev came through their first round-matches with ease as Djere beat Steve Johnson 6-2 6-3 while Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 6-3 6-1. However, Djere has not fared well in hard courts as the Serbian has dropped seven of his eight previous matches on this surface. The world number 54 will face a tough challenge against Zverev, who is looking to win his first ATP title this year.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev put up a dominant all-round display against Spanish teen prodigy Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. The German hit 11 aces and won 50% of his first service points. Having reached the final event at the Mexican Open in 2019 when he lost to Nick Kyrgios, Zverev will hope to go one better this year.

Mexican Open 2021: Where to watch Djere vs Zverev live in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev will not be available in India. However, fans can follow the Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev live scores on the ATP website. Meanwhile, in the United States fans can watch Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev live on the Fox network.

Laslo Djere vs Alexander Zverev prediction and head to head

The round of 16 match at the Mexican Open 2021 will be the first career meeting between Alexander Zverev and Laslo Djere. Ever since Zverev abandoned his conservative style in 2019, he has been in top form with both his forehands and backhands. Although Djere has impressed so far in the tournament, we still expect Alexander Zverev to beat Laslo Djere in straight sets.

Mexican Open schedule

Although the Mexican Open tournament is an ATP 500 tournament, it still includes several star players competing for the prestigious prize. Other players include former Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic and world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Mexican Open 2021 is scheduled between March 15 and March 21.