Mexican Open 2021: Where To Watch Tsitsipas Vs Isner Live? Mexican Open Live Stream Detail

After defeating Benoit Paire in the first round of the Mexican Open 2021, world number five and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will now square off against world number 27 John Isner in the second round. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on March 18, 2021. Here are the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner live streaming details, where to watch Tsitsipas vs Isner live in India and our Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction.

Mexican Open Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner match preview

Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner came through their first-round matches with ease as Tsitsipas defeated Benoit Paire 6-3 6-1 while Isner defeated Salvatore Caruso 6-4 6-3. The Greek star was solid in all areas as he made only 16 unforced errors compared to the Frenchman's 24. Moreover, the top seed also won 84% of his first serve points and did not get broken a single time during the match.

On the other hand, John Isner demonstrated a serving masterclass against Salvatore Caruso as he racked up 17 aces in 10 service games. Furthermore, Isner did not concede a break point throughout the match. Isner's second serve was also just as lethal as his first as the American just dropped five points on each. Isner will have to ensure that his serve is on point against Tsitsipas, who is a quality returner.

Mexican Open 2021: Where to watch Tsitsipas vs Isner live in India?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner will not be available in India. However, fans can follow the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner live scores on the ATP website. Meanwhile, in the United States fans can watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner on the Fox network.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction and head to head

The head-to-head between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner is currently tied at 2-2 with Tsitsipas winning the last two encounters. With seven of the nine sets contested between the two players ending up in tiebreakers, it suggests how close this match could be as well. Tsitsipas has won three out of the six tiebreakers he has played in 2021 while Isner has won five of the last six tiebreakers that have come his way. Although Isner is likely to push Tsitsipas to the limit, we still expect Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Image Credits: Stefanos Tsitsipas, John Isner/Instagram