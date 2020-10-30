Mitchell McClenaghan Pokes Fun At Own Franchise Mumbai For Tweet On Jasprit Bumrah

Quick links:
New Zealand speedster Mitchell McClenaghan is currently representing the Mumbai franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the cricketer became one of the 15 players to be retained by the defending champions during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window, the Kiwi pacer continues to witness his team’s proceedings from the sidelines as he is yet to play a single game this season. Quite recently, Mitchell McClenaghan heaped praise towards his Mumbai teammate Jasprit Bumrah after the latter shackled Bangalore batsmen in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28.
King @Jaspritbumrah93 ðŸ‘‘ #MIvsRCB— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 28, 2020
A day after Mitchell McClenaghan’s tweet about Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai franchise shared the same on their social media accounts. In the caption, they posed a question for their fans and followers. The Mumbai franchise wrote: “Agree with Mitch?”.
Apparently, Mitchell McClenaghan took note of the post and dropped a hilarious reply in the comments section. Much to the amusement of the fans, the left-arm speedster referred to himself in third person while answering to his team’s query on social media. McClenaghan wrote: “This guy (Mitchell McClenaghan) seems very wise”.
Defending champions Mumbai continue their stay at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table. After Chennai’s last-ball heist over Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata on Thursday, October 29, Mumbai became the first side of the season to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. They have registered eight wins out of their 12 matches and will now face Delhi and Hyderabad to cap-off their campaign’s league stage. The Delhi vs Mumbai match will be played on Saturday, October 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
#MumbaiIndians qualifies for the playoffs after Match 49 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/50w5mOZA7y— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020
