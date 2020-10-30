Mitchell Starc Warns Marnus Labuschagne Of R Ashwin-like Mankading, Fans Debate On Twitter

The ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020 season went underway in Australia on October 10 earlier this month. The action now continues with a crucial Round 3 fixture between New South Wales and Queensland at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. During Day 1 of the four-day match, New South Wales’ speedster Mitchell Starc issued a Mankading warning to Queensland batsman and his Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

Sheffield Shield 2020: Mitchell Starc’s warning for Marnus Labuschagne, watch video

A warning from Mitch Starc to Marnus Labuschagne 🙊 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/iGGQU7lItP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Amazes Netizens For Not Mankading Rashid In Top Sportsmanship Act: Watch

Sheffield Shield 2020: Mitchell Starc follows R Ashwin’s route, warns Marnus Labuschagne

During the 49th over of the Queensland innings, Mitchell Starc withheld his delivery because he thought non-striker batsman Marnus Labuschagne was ahead of his crease. He issued a Mankading warning to his Australian teammate, however, replays suggested that Labuschagne was not even out of his crease. The moment stirred up a debate from fans and followers of the Sheffield Shield 2020 competition in the comments section of a 48-second video shared by Cricket Australia themselves.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Mitchell Starc after he pulled up on his stride for non-striker Marnus Labuschagne:

I love starc but that was ordinary. Don’t mind a bowler pulling up the non striker but marnus wasn’t out of line with his backing up — Scott milini (@scott_milini) October 30, 2020

Starc will be embarrassed watching that back tonight — scott (@scottnietfield) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Greg Chappell Hails Sheffield Shield Star As Best Australian Batting Talent Since Ponting

Starc joining the movement . A bit difficult for a fast bowler, need to go back all the way 😄 — Troy Rodríguez (@begoodpeopleof) October 30, 2020

Starc being starc 😂. He will be the same playing for Australia or nsw or rcb or whatever team he plays for. That attitude 💥💥💥 — Srh Fan (@SrhFan11) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Removes Twitter Account To Focus Solely On Upcoming India Series?

One of the more vocal advocates of the Mankading mode of dismissal, Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin), recently performed the same during the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the October 5 game between Delhi and Bangalore, veteran Indian off-spinner warned in a similar manner to Bangalore’s opening batsman and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch. However, in this case, Finch was found to be far beyond his crease before getting pulled up by R Ashwin.

Back in 2019, R Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler without even issuing a single warning. Playing as captain of the Punjab franchise, the seasoned T20 campaigner divided the cricketing fraternity with his move. Before the launch of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Delhi coach Ricky Ponting revealed that he will be having a “talk” with R Ashwin as the former Australian skipper believes that it is “against the spirit of the game”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin warns Aaron Finch, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Slams 2006 Indian Team Management, Lauds Former 'rival' Ricky Ponting

Image source: Cricket Australia Twitter