Monica Seles Helped Me Get Over Brutal Shoulder Attack: Petra Kvitova

2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has credited former tennis star Monica Seles for helping her overcome a brutal shoulder attack, which had kept her out of tennis action for some time. According to a report in Sportscasting, the US Open quarter-finalist gave an insight into how she recovered from a terrible injury.

Also read: Novak Djokovic's Mother Joins Father In Blasting Roger Federer, Calls Him 'bit Arrogant'

Petra Kvitova attacked: Throwback to the incident

Back in 2016, Petra Kvitova attacked news made headlines after a man entered the tennis star's home in the Czech Republic and attacked her. According to a report in The New York Times, the attacker entered her apartment to rob it on the pretext of checking a utility meter. Following a fight between the two, the attacker tried to slit Kvitova’s throat. The two-time Wimbledon champion tried to defend herself but badly injured her left hand, which derailed her season. The man was later sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

Also Read: Michael Jordan's Video Of Cheering Roger Federer In US Open 2014 Surfaces Online: Watch

Petra Kvitova attacked: Monica Seles reaches out to Czech player

Following the incident, Monica Seles had reached out to Kvitova, with the Czech finding comfort in talking to someone who experienced a similar incident. During the interview, Petra Kvitova credited Monica Seles for her recovery, stating that her advice helped her return to top of the tennis heap very soon after the incident.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Recalls Playing Mixed Doubles In 2014 With 'freak' Roger Federer

Petra Kvitova recovery

The Petra Kvitova recovery time period was 6-8 weeks, which included months of rehab work. The Petra Kvitova recovery period saw the tennis player undergoing multiple surgeries in the process. She also showed went to a very intensive and often painful rehabilitation plan before making her comeback on the WTA Tour in mid-2017.

Also Read: Stretch It Out: Serena, Venus Williams Offer Fans Yoga Tips

Monica Seles stabbed incident: How was Monica Seles stabbed?

Before Petra Kvitova was attacked, a similar incident had taken place back in 1993. The Monica Seles stabbed news made major headlines that year. A mentally ill fan stabbed Seles on her shoulder with a boning knife on the court. The incident happened when the former tennis star was in the prime of her career. It kept her out of tennis action for almost two years.

Monica Seles stabbed: What happened to Monica Seles?

Monica Seles, the 8-time Grand Slam title winner, did make her comeback in 1995 but struggled to find form. She only managed to add just one more title in the second half of her career, ultimately retiring in 2008. Yet Monica Seles remains in the public eye, having appeared on Dancing With the Stars and is busy writing her autobiography and an upcoming children's book.

(IMAGE: PETRA KVITOVA/ INSTAGRAM)