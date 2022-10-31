Monster Of Tennis? Djokovic Laughs It Off, Claims Term 'too Unsavory' For His Liking

The Paris Masters tennis tournament has been a happy hunting ground for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has won the title a record six times, including in his past two appearances in 2019 and 2021. The former world No 1 is set to defend his crown and ahead of the title defence, the Serbian shared his feelings about being thought of as a 'Monster of Tennis'.

Novak Djokovic gives apt reply to 'Monster of Tennis' question

Novak Djokovic enjoys a great head-to-head record against some of the top players in tennis. As Djokovic prepares to dominate his opponents at Paris Masters, the Serbian star during the press conference was asked about being the 'Monster of Tennis', especially with Halloween coming up. Djokovic while playing down the tag said, "The monster? I don't know the significance of that word in your language, but in mine, it is not really the best. I prefer not to be the monster of tennis. But yeah, the record against pretty much all the top players is positive, which is great."

Speaking about having an impressive record against high-calibre opponents, Djokovic said that the experience of playing against them helped him prepare for the challengers. He added "We played so many tournaments throughout the year and throughout our careers, and some of us have been there more than some of the younger players. So playing more matches helps, I think, to know how to approach every next big challenge when you play one of your top rivals. I have managed to do well throughout my career, which is great, which is something that I always intended to do." Speaking of records against his fiercest rivals, Djokovic enjoys a 27-23 win-loss record against Roger Federer. Against Rafael Nadal, he leads the head-to-head record 30-29, and against Andy Murray, he is 25-11 across their tour careers.

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal drawn in the same half

After Wimbledon triumph, Novak Djokovic returned to tennis in late September for the Tel Aviv Open. The former World No 1 missed the US Open 2022 tournament due to his unvaccinated status from Covid-19. Not only did he win the 250 events in Tel Aviv on his comeback he also captured the 500 events in Astana. He was then confirmed to feature in the Paris Masters and the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin, next month.

Djokovic is currently ranked 7th in the ATP men’s singles rankings with 33 wins and six losses in 2022. He has been drawn in the same half as Nadal for the Paris Masters, who is being seen as his biggest competitor. Both Djokovic and Nadal received byes in the opening round. Djokovic is scheduled to face the winner between Maxime Cressy and Diego Schwartzman in his opening match.