Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Evans Vs Goffin Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

UK's Dan Evans will go up against Germany's David Goffin in a quarter-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 on Friday, April 16. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST (12:20 PM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Evans vs Goffin live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Dan Evans vs David Goffin match preview

Having caused perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament with his victory over Novak Djokovic, UK's Dan Evans is set to be the highlight on Day 6 of the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. Since starting his year with an impressive title run at the ATP 250 Melbourne 2 tournament in February, Evans has failed to go past the first round of any other tournament. He will come into this match having defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in three sets in Round 1 and with a straight-set defeat of 13th seed Herbert Hurkacz in Round 2.

However, it will be Evans' 6-4, 7-5 win over the World No.1, Novak Djokovic, that will be the talking point as he takes on David Goffin in the quarterfinal on Friday. Currently ranked 33rd in the world, this is already Evans' best performance at a Masters 1000 event. You can watch the Djokovic vs Evans highlights here.

In contrast, it will be a third quarter-final appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters for Germany's David Goffin, who will also be coming into this tournament with a title win in the season. The World No.15 won his 5th career title at the Open Sud de France earlier this year, which coupled with his experience at Monte Carlo should take him through to his 6th Masters 1000 semi-final. Goffin has a tremendous run so far, putting down Marin Cilic and Macro Cecchinato with bagels in one set each and Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Dan Evans vs Goffin live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Dan Evans vs Goffin matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Dan Evans vs Goffin h2h

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Dan Evans and David Goffin. The Dan Evans vs Goffin h2h currently stands at 1-0 in favour of Evans. The sole meeting between the two men came at last year's ATP Cup in Australia where the UK team beat Germany 6-4, 6-4. Expect a close encounter in this game, with the Dan Evans making it to the quarter-finals.

