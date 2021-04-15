Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Nadal Vs Dimitrov Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will go up against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in a Round 3 match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 on Thursday, April 15. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:10 PM IST (1:40 PM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Nadal vs Dimitrov live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov match preview

The King of Clay and the undoubted champion of Monte Carlo, Rafael Nadal is back where he belongs. An 11-time champion at the event - the most wins at a single Masters 1000 tournament ever - Nadal will be looking to equal Novak Djokovic's record of 'Most Masters 1000' titles with a 36th title. Having slipped down to a 4-year low after his poor hardcourt showing in Australia, the Rafael Nadal ranking is now No. 3 - another thing that a title win in Monte Carlo could help remedy. He will come into this game having defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2 in Round 2.

Unlike, Rafa, who has only played one tournament this year, No.14 seed Grigor Dimitrov will come into the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 having reached the quarter-finals at three events prior to this. Having defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4 in Round 1 and followed it up with another strong straight-set win over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, Dimitrov will be very confident for this match. However, with the luck of the draw pitting him against the toughest opponent in the mix, the Bulgarian will have to muster up everything he has to move ahead and keep his QF streak going.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Rafael Nadal vs Dimitrov live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Rafael Nadal vs Dimitrov matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Rafael Nadal vs Dimitrov h2h

This will be the 15th career meeting between Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov. Coming into this game, the Nadal vs Dimitrov h2h stands at 13-1 in favour of the Spaniard. Dimitrov's sole win against Rafa came on the hardcourts at the 2016 Beijing Open. Five of Rafa's 13 victories against the Bulgarian have come on clay, including three wins at the Monte Carlo Masters alone. This gives Rafa an indomitable lead over Dimitrov in this match, with all the numbers pointing towards a straight-set win for him.

