Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Quarter-final Rublev Vs Nadal Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No.3 Rafael Nadal will go up against World No.8 Andrey Rublev in a quarter-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:50 PM IST (3:20 PM local time) on April 16 from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Rublev vs Nadal live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev match preview

Closing out an exciting day of quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Russian challenger Andrey Rublev at Court Rainier III. With the World No.1 Novak Djokovic (defeat by Dan Evans) and No.2 Daniil Medvedev (COVID-19) both out of the picture, Nadal will be the top seed remaining at the tournament. Either way, Rafa's No.3 seeding at the tournament is but a number to the King of Clay, who is an 11-time champion at Monte Carlo. Nadal will come into this game having defeated Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2 and Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1.

Looking to equal Djokovic's record of 36 Masters 1000 titles and getting his poor hard court run from earlier in the year out of his mind, Nadal will be the favourite to win his tournament. However, still in his way, is one of tennis' fastest rising stars, Andrey Rublev. He will come into this tournament with an extremely impressive run, having won a title at the ATP Rotterdam and with a finals appearance at the ATP Cup, semi-finals in Qatar, Dubai and Miami and quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Looking to win his first Masters 1000 title, Rublev has beaten Salvatore Caruso and Roberto Bautista Agut so far.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Rublev vs Nadal live streaming

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Rublev live telecast channel in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world with some offering subscriptions. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Rafael Nadal vs Rublev matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal vs Rublev h2h

This will be just the third career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev. The Rafael Nadal vs Rublev h2h currently stands at 2-0 in favour of the Spaniard. The World No.3 defeated Rublev 6-1 6-2, 6-2 at the US Open in 2017 and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-4 win at the ATP Finals in 2020. Though they have never met on clay, it would be fair to assume, with Rafa's run at Monte Carlo so far, that he will take this match in three sets.

