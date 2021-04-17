Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Semi-final Evans Vs Tsitsipas Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Daniel Evans in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (1:30 AM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Evans vs Tsitsipas live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Evans vs Tsitsipas H2H and preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in fine form in the lead up to the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals and will hope to win his first Masters 1000 final since 2019. The World No.5 beat some tough opponents in Aslan Karatsev and Cristian Garin in the early rounds to make his first-ever quarter0final appearance at the Principality. The Greek star's luck favoured him against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he progressed after the Spaniard was forced to retire due to a thigh injury.

Tsitsipas had aced the first set in the contest, but there was every chance of the game being a three-set thriller. The 22-year-old reached the semi-final of the Roland Garros last year, showing his immense prowess in clay tournaments.

As for Daniel Evans, the 30-year-old is enjoying his career best season and will prove to be stern test for Tsitsipas. Evans registered his first-ever win over a World No.1 when he defeated Novak Djkokovic in straight sets in the round of 16. The Great Britain star came back from a set down to register another big victory in his quarter-final match up against 11th seed David Goffin in the Monte Carlo Masters 2021.

The World No. 33 won his maiden ATP title at the Murray River Open in February but will have his backs against the wall in the matchup. According to ATP's Evans vs Tsitsipas H2H record, the Greek ace has a 2-0 advantage over his Great Britain counterpart, with straight set victories in the Dubai Open and the Hamburg Masters.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Evans vs Tsitsipas live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Evans vs Tsitsipas matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP.

