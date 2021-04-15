Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Tsitsipas Vs Garin Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Chile's Cristian Garin in a Round 3 match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Tsitsipas vs Garin live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

â˜‘ @steftsitsipas premier qualifié pour les 8e de finale apres sa victoire 6-3 6-4 face à @AsKaratsev. pic.twitter.com/brHh643SnR — ROLEX MC MASTERS (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 13, 2021

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cristian Garin match preview

With the 2021 clay season now well underway in Monte Carlo, fans will be treated to an exciting lineup as the top seeds take the court on Thursday. Opening the proceedings on Court Rainier III, will be Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas - who is coming off semi-final runs at the Australian Open and ATP Rotterdam and a finals appearance at the Mexico Open where he went down to Alexander Zverev. Playing opposite him will be Chile's Cristian Garin, who just won his 5th career title at the ATP 250 Chile Open.

Confident after his spectacular run on clay so far this year, Garin opened his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters by ousting the #21 ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-1. Backing this up with another commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over Australia's John Millman, Garin has proven that the Stefanos Tsitsipas ranking alone will not be enough to intimidate him. Meanwhile, having received a first-round bye, Tsitsipas took out Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 in his sole match of the tournament. Not his best surface by any means, the Greek's lack of clay practice will make this a challenging encounter for him.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Garin live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which - if any - channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Garin matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Garin h2h

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cristian Garin. The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Garin h2h currently stands at 1-0 in favour of the Greek. The World No.5 defeated Garin 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the semi-final match of the Hamburg Open in 2020, giving him a slight advantage on clay in this head to head. The pair have also met once in the non-pro tour, playing the Le Gosier Guadeloupe Challenger event in 2018. Garin won this encounter in straight sets. Expect a close encounter in this game, with Tsitsipas making it on to the quarter-finals.

Image Credits: Rolex MC Masters Twitter