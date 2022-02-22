Murray On Djokovic: 'Not Great For Tennis If Best Player Isn't Competing In Major Events'

The start of 2022 has been a disastrous one for Novak Djokovic as he was unable to defend the Australian Open title due to staying unvaccinated. Following Novak Djokovic deportation the question remained if he will be able to take part in future ATP tournaments, however, the doubts were put to rest with the World No 1 on Monday finishing his first round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Andy Murray who is also part of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has brutally spoken about Djokovic's decision to not take the vaccine.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic vaccine saga

Andy Murray battled for nearly three hours before beating Australian qualifier O’Connell 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5 in his opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Following the win, the former World No 1 spoke about Novak Djokovic’s stance against the COVID-19 vaccine and feels “it’s not great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events”.

He said, “I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated. But I also didn’t like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect, have known since I was a child. There are consequences to the decisions he’s made just now. He obviously has to accept that. But I don’t think it’s great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events.”

Novak Djokovic thanks fans for grand reception on tennis court

Novak Djokovic was given a huge round of applause by the and as he entered the court to play his opening-round match. During the post-match conference, Novak Djokovic said, “I couldn’t ask for a better reception It’s been a while since my last match but I couldn’t have picked a better place to kick-start the season. It was the best possible experience tonight. Thank you for your reception and for welcoming me on the court in the way you did".

Talking about match performance he said, “All in all, it’s a straight-sets win so I have to be satisfied with my performance. After not playing for three months, of course there were moments where I played great, moments where I made a couple of unforced errors in a row, uncharacteristically. But it’s normal to expect that, in my first match after a while. But I’m glad I could finish off the match against a talented player.”