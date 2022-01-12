Murray Says He Prefers To 'talk About Tennis' Over 'frustrating' Novak Djokovic Visa Saga

British tennis player Andy Murray spoke up on Tuesday, January 11, about the Novak Djokovic saga, which has captivated the entire world for the past week. Djokovic was released from hotel detention on Monday after his lawyers successfully got an Australian court to overturn a decision to cancel his visa. Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force last Wednesday after landing in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open 2022. It was reported that the World No. 1 ranked player allegedly failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he received a medical exemption due to which his visa was revoked.

On Monday, an Australian court overruled a decision to revoke Djokovic's visa, allowing him to compete in the Australian Open. Djokovic argued in court that he did not require the inoculation since he tested positive for COVID-19 in December before arriving in Australia. However, photos of Djokovic from the time he claimed to be COVID-19 positive have subsequently surfaced, showing the tennis star attending various events.

'I'm hoping we can move on from this now' says Murray

Murray has now spoken out about the episode, claiming that Djokovic still needs to answer a few things. Murray stated that he is certain that Djokovic would respond to all the questions in the near future. The former World No. 1 said it's positive Djokovic is no longer in detention and that he won in court. Murray, however, admitted that the entire Djokovic episode was proving to be a distraction for other players. Murray told reporters he expected to be questioned about his tennis but was instead being quizzed about the Djokovic row, which he found frustrating.

"There are still a few questions that need to be answered about the isolation and stuff, which I'm sure we'll hear from him in the next few days. This is where situations like this are frustrating for players because I want to come off and talk about my tennis and not talk about situations like that. I'm hoping we can move on from it now. It looks like he's going to be able to play and compete in the Australian Open," Murray said on Tuesday.

Murray was talking to the press after he defeated Norway's Viktor Durasovic 6-3,6-1 in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. This was Murray's first win in Australia in more than three years.

Image: AP

