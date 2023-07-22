'My Focus Is...': Carlos Alcaraz Names 3 Tournaments He's Targeting After Wimbledon Glory

Following a scintilating victory in the Wimbledon 2023 final that established him as a favorite for any tournament he now enters, Carlos Alcaraz provided some telling responses during a press conference prior to the Hopman Cup. With the grass season in the books, it is time to focus on the hard courts. At this point in the season, Carlos is ahead of the pack and is in a much better position than he could have predicted at the start of the season, or even a few weeks ago.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2023

Alcaraz won with the scoreline of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Alcaraz is current ATP World No.1

Carlos Alcaraz grown in confidence

The Tennis pros will soon head towards New York to play the concluding Grand Slam of the year, US Open. Alcaraz, for his part, has a clear plan for the future, and it's safe to say the confident young man knows exactly what he wants and what he's capable of. Following his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz's expectations skyrocketed. However, there was one catch: He did not have to face the most difficult challenge at a Grand Slam, defeating Novak Djokovic in a best-of-five set match. With that done, the Spaniard's expectations have only grown, but so has his confidence.

(Carlos Alcaraz standing alongside Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2023 final; Image: AP)

Carlos Alcaraz reveals his target after Wimbledon win

Alcaraz attended a press conference ahead of the Hopman Cup to give everyone a glimpse into his thought process and what his goals are for the rest of the season. To no one's surprise, he mentioned on two tournaments in the run-up to the US Open.

The reigning Wimbledon gentleman's champion will compete in the Toronto Masters and the Cincinnati Masters, hoping to win and defend his title at Flushing Meadows.

My focus is on the Toronto Masters 1000, which is one of the most important in the category. Whenever I go to a tournament I do it with the thought that I can win, with the certainty that I can win, so this summer I will play that tournament in Toronto and also the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. Although, obviously, the main objective is always the US Open, although the ideal is to go game by game.

This season, the two-time Grand Slam winner has already won two Masters titles, one of which came at Indian Wells on hard courts. Naturally, Carlos is optimistic about his chances in the upcoming Masters events, which will culminate in a title defense at the US Open. However, if he aims to win his third Major, he will almost certainly have to face Djokovic again. And, regardless of recent results, the Serb on a hard court is a different force to reckon with.