Nacho Fernandez Pens Contract Extension With Real Madrid; Two Year Deal Till 2023

Real Madrid have officially announced that defender Nacho Fernandez has signed a contract extension for two years with the club until the summer of 2023. On their official website, they released a statement saying, “Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernández have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next two seasons and until 30 June 2023.”

Nacho says Real Madrid is his 'home'

Nacho was interviewed by the club's official media following his contract renewal. The defender is delighted to continue at the club: “Real Madrid is my home. The club has helped me develop and it has taught me all kinds of positive values to confront life and everything that comes your way. I can't imagine a life without Real Madrid because I've been here for almost half my life."

Nacho has extended his contract and will remain at his boyhood club, Real Madrid, where he joined 20 years ago. In 2001, at the age of 11, he joined the Alevín A side. He made his dream come true when he made his debut in the La Liga trip to Valencia in April 2011, before achieving the second part of the dream in the 2012/13 campaign when he was announced as a member of the senior squad.

Since then, Nacho has enjoyed a richly successful career that has yielded no fewer than 17 pieces of silverware: four Champions League titles, four Club World Cup crowns, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and a trio of Spanish Super Cups.

Nacho is currently the longest-serving member of the first-team squad. He has racked up 233 appearances for Real Madrid across LaLiga (158), the Champions League (41), the Copa del Rey (30), the Club World Cup (three), and the Spanish Super Cup (1) and plundered 12 goals.

Nacho was then asked about returning coach Carlo Ancelotti

“He’s a fantastic coach. He’s managed great clubs. In fact, we won the Champions League for the first time with this group of players. We’ve got some massive challenges ahead of us. We want to win trophies, which is what is required at this club. And we have the responsibility to do so. The players are delighted that Ancelotti is back” said Nacho when asked about the returning coach Carlo Ancelotti.

